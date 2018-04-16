Mum with meth in handbag took drug to cope

A BUNDABERG mother of six has been placed on a good behaviour bond after police found methamphetamine in her handbag.

Robyn Michelle Christensen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs as she appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said the 33-year-old admitted she had 0.1g of meth in her handbag when stopped by police on March 17.

The court heard Christensen suffered anxiety and depression and took the drug as her way of coping.

With no criminal history, Christensen was ordered to undertake drug diversion and placed on a $400 good behaviour bond for four months.