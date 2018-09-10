Mum waits in fear of eviction

NOWHERE TO GO: Tess Haynes says she will be locked out of her home today, as Bundaberg Sugar will not renew the properties lease. The home has been in her family for 70 years.

TESS Haynes is sitting in the home her grandfather built 70 years ago, waiting.

She's waiting for the police to arrive.

When they get there, she fears it's more than likely she will be evicted.

Today is meant to be the day, but as of 3pm, there's been nothing but silence.

The only sign something is different is the security guard posted outside her front door.

Ms Haynes said the security guard was placed there by Bundaberg Sugar, the company she has been embroiled in conflict with since June.

The land is owned by Bundaberg Sugar and its Belgium-based owner Finasucre.

Speaking with the NewsMail this morning Ms Haynes was exhausted, she admitted she'd had little sleep from the constant worry.

In June she was advised the gates would be locked by the company and the pair were to leave the only home she and her daughter, Crystal, 14, had ever known.

The riverside home is the only remaining property in the area, as the neighbouring "shacks” were all evicted by July 1.

The family have paid Bundaberg Sugar $2000 a year to live on the land.

Putting up a fight Ms Haynes doesn't know what to do but sit and wait.

"We've been locked in the property for three weeks now,” she said.

"I've had to stop work and my daughter can't go to school.

"My grandfather and family bring us food to the gate.

"We are not game to leave as Bundaberg Sugar has a security guard on the gate 24-7.”

Ms Haynes said last week police visited the home and advised they should pack a bag.

"I don't know what I will do if the police turn up, there isn't much we can do,” she said.

"They've broken me, and made me into a squatter.

"All I wanted to do was live in my family home in peace.”

The homes along the river had a long history dating back to the late 40s and early 50s, generations of families and returned servicemen holidayed, lived and found solitude in the quaint littlecottages.

In July 2013 shack owners were sent a letter saying Bundaberg Sugar had identified a risk ... and said they wouldn't renew the leases in 2018.

The NewsMail has asked Bundaberg Sugar and Bundaberg police for a comment regarding the situation.

Bundaberg Sugar today said it had no "further comments” to make on the matter and police were not able to provide an update.