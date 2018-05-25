Mum violently attacks partner one month after parole release

A MOTHER of five has been given a four-month prison sentence after she violently attacked her boyfriend while on parole.

The 37-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravening a domestic violence order and a wilful damage offence.

The former New Zealand resident had been given a 16-month prison sentence with immediate parole on February 2 - less than four weeks before the physical assault on her partner, when she was again taken into custody for the latest offences.

On February 27, police responded to reports of a disturbance outside a probation and parole office.

This week the court heard the couple of two years had been arguing when the man tried to remove himself from the situation and walk away.

Furious, the woman followed her partner and hit him in the face several times.

She then turned and kicked a wall, leaving a hole in the property.

It is understood the pair had been having relationship issues earlier that day when things escalated.

The domestic violence order between them, which was was made in 2016, was extended by five years during Tuesday's proceedings.

The court heard the woman made full admissions and co-operated with police when they arrived at the scene.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin disagreed with the woman's lawyer, who argued her client should be released on immediate parole given her long stay in pre-sentence custody.

Ms Merrin said while she acknowledged the mum had taken steps since being locked up to rehabilitate herself, immediate parole was inappropriate given the offence had been committed within one month of being released on a different, 16-month parole sentence.

This previous conviction resulted after the woman bit a police officer trying to arrest her at Gladstone.

The woman, high on drugs at the time of the earlier offence, was believed to be in a drug-induced psychosis when she bit the officer, drawing blood.

The court heard the woman reeled into a drug spiral after she was sexually assaulted shortly after she and her former partner (and husband) divorced.

This led to her first conviction in 2014.

The woman was sentenced to four months in prison for the contravention of domestic violence offence and one month for the wilful damage offence.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The woman is set to be released on parole on July 2.