Mum tells why NRL star’s ex was booted out of home

The ex of Josh Reynolds, who is accused of catfishing the NRL star and of faking cancer, has been slammed by her own mother, who says all she wants is fame.

The mother of the woman accused of catfishing NRL player Josh Reynolds has thrown her support behind the rugby league star, claiming he is the victim of her daughter's lying.

Isobel Preusker, who has not spoken to her daughter in 12 years, kicked Donna, now known as Arabella Del Busso, out of the family home at the age of 18 to protect her three younger children.

The Traralgon mother is now supporting Reynolds as he fights assault charges against Ms Del Busso, who turned 30 last week.

Arabella Del Busso.

Josh Reynolds. Picture: John Grainger

The couple had dated for a year.

"She had stars in her eyes and just wanted to be ­famous," Ms Preusker told the Herald Sun.

"I want to help clear his name. That's the only reason I want to be involved. Enough is enough."

Ms Del Busso allegedly used aliases and has accused Reynolds of assaulting her.

The Wests Tigers player has pleaded not guilty to the charges, forming his defence around six men who claim they were deceived by Ms Del Busso, some paying out thousands of dollars in an alleged cancer con.

Isobel Preusker, mother of Donna Preusker. Picture: Andrew Koubaridis

Reynolds has also accused Ms Del Busso of lying about being pregnant and says she told him her mum was dead.

"I don't know how to describe it really, I'm lost for words," Ms Preusker said.

"It's destructive, it's alarming and she needs to be stopped."

She asked her daughter to leave home following alleged lying and stealing.

"I had three other children I had to protect. It was all getting worse.

NRL player Josh Reynolds and his now ex girlfriend, Arabella del Busso. Picture: Facebook

"Her behaviour had been spiralling out of control for years."

Ms Preusker said Ms Del Busso's actions had tarnished the family's reputation, with people sucked in by her daughter's alleged lies.

"It's a road she has chosen to go down. It wasn't the way she was raised," Ms Preusker said.

Ms Del Busso dreamt of becoming a masseuse for AFL stars, with Ms Preusker signing off on a course for her daughter when she was 17.

The teenager stood out among her peers, even as an awkward teen AFL intern at Kurnai Precinct Campus in 2007, where was completing a Certificate 3 in Sport and Recreation.

"Traralgon was never big enough for her," said a former Traralgon College friend who asked to be known only as Michael.

Donna Prueska in 2007 before her transformation into Arabella Del Busso.

"She was fun and bubbly and game.

"She wanted to give the reputation she was loaded when she lived in a beaten weatherboard house down the road with her mum, stepfather and sister."

Ms Preusker said it was a hint at the attention Ms Del Busso would come to crave.

"It's all attention, look at me, look at me," she said.

Amid a string of accusations, Ms Del Busso's family is most hurt by claims she lied about having cancer to con at least one former partner out of thousands of dollars.

Reynolds' case is set to return to court in April.

