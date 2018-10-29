Mum tells of disgust after stolen car found

CANINE UNIT: Dog squad Sergeant Bill Applebee gets to work tracking a car thief in the bush at Moore Park.

A SINGLE mother has been left with a feeling of disgust after her car was brazenly stolen from her East Bundaberg backyard on Saturday morning.

Alanna Bonato, 23, had her car stolen in daylight by a man who jumped a neighbouring property's fence and opened her gates before driving off.

The feeling comes knowing her one-year-old son's belongings, including his car seat, have been touched by an unknown criminal.

But this isn't the only thing that has upset Ms Bonato, as it is believed the thief tried to set up a decoy.

The Nissan Navara had personalised pink and white number plates of LAN125, these were found later on Saturday attached to an unrelated Navara.

After Ms Bonato's sister Katrina Isaac posted the theft on Facebook, the post was shared more than 6000 times in a matter of hours.

Going nowhere. The stolen ute bogged on a cane farm. Brian Cassidy

A member of the community commented on the post to say they had found the stolen car's personalised plates - in a bizarre manner.

The offender is believed to have switched the stolen plates onto another car.

"We have just found the number plates smashed up on my husband's Navara," the post read.

Ms Isaac said her sister's plates were removed and swapped with a set of number plates stolen from a car in East Bundaberg at some stage.

Ms Bonato said it was distressing to have her car, something she had worked hard for and bought herself, stolen.

"It was my only means to get around or I would have to depend on a lot of family," she said.

"I feel disgusted my son's stuff has been touched."

After the Facebook post went viral, the family had been given information the car had been seen at Moore Park Beach.

Ms Bonato's brother Anthony drove the streets of the beachside community in hopes of finding it.

Late yesterday afternoon, he noticed a car in the canefields - his sister's car.

Mr Bonato spoke with the NewsMail from the scene while waiting for detectives to arrive yesterday.

"It's my little sister's car and we are so relieved to have found it," he said.

Bundaberg police confirmed the car had been found bogged in canefields at Moore Park Beach.

Police and the dog squad spent the afternoon looking for a known suspect.

As of 4pm yesterday no one had been arrested.