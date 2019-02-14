Mum takes son to court on 17th DV charge

A MOTHER'S concern for her son's excessive drinking landed a Cherbourg man in court on his 17th domestic violence charge.

Police were called to the mother's home, where the 38-year-old man also resides, at 9pm on February 8.

"As police approached him he began to yell abuse and challenge officers to a fight," Police prosecutor Barry Stevens told the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 11.

"While speaking with him, police observed him to be unsteady on his feet, he was slurring his words and had a strong smell of liquor.

"At the watch house he was asked to undergo a breath test and declined to do so."

The man is a respondent to a domestic violence application and his mother - who was inside the house - is the aggrieved.

There was no physical violence, but he was charged for being on his mother's property.

"He has a problem with his mother in that she likes him, they get on reasonably well together, but she doesn't like him being drunk around the area," defence lawyer Mark Oliver said.

"She has been going to change those orders for quite some time but hasn't got around to it.

"He lives at that address and it is the only address he can live at."

It was the man's second court appearance in as many weeks.

He was sentenced to three months' imprisonment on January 29, which was wholly suspended for 12 months.

Magistrate Ross Woodford convicted and sentenced the man to six months' imprisonment and activated the three month suspended sentence.

The man was given immediate parole but received a stern warning from the magistrate.

"You will have nine months' imprisonment hanging over your head," he said.

"You commit domestic violence or any offences, your parole will be ripped out from underneath you and you will go and do these nine months."

Magistrate Woodford acknowledged that the mother may want to take steps to bury the domestic violence order.

The man was also convicted and fined $400 for possession of a pipe and $400 for public nuisance.