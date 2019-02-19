Menu
Gary and Kym Young are being sued by Gary's mother, Pauline Ann Buchan, for damages after alleged plans for the trio to live together fell apart.
Offbeat

Mum suing son and wife after paying for 'two-thirds' of home

Chloe Lyons
by
19th Feb 2019 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:58 PM
A MOTHER who is suing her son and daughter-in-law over failed plans to live together has denied telling the pair she wanted the house they partially bought with her money to be all theirs.

Pauline Ann Buchan continued to give evidence during the second day of the trial in Maroochydore District Court today where she claimed she gave money to her son Gary Paul Young and his wife, Kym Louise Young to buy a property for them all to live on.

Ms Buchan said she gave the couple about two-thirds of the $510,000 they paid for the Kentish Rd, Kiels Mountain property, but declined to be on any official paperwork.

During cross-examination by the Young's barrister, Ms Buchan rejected claims that in response to Mrs Young asking if she wanted to be on the deed she replied, "No. I want it to be yours".

While Ms Buchan was living in the UK, she and Mrs Young had exchanged information on available properties for more than a year before the Kiels Mountain property was bought in 2016.

Ms Buchan told the court when the couple took her to see the home she was surprised when they suggested she could build a second home on the property.

When asked if she'd then gone on to say she could build a two-storey dwelling, Ms Buchan said, "yes, but initially I thought it was going to be an extension".

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

