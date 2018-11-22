Mum’s tragic act after birth in Bali

An American woman allegedly threw her two-month-old daughter from a moving car in Bali and then tried to take her own life, Indonesian police said on Wednesday.

South Denpasar police chief Nyoman Wiarajaya told a news conference that officers haven't been able to question Nicole Stasio because she is hospitalised in a severe state of depression.

A driver and guide who were with the 32-year-old told police she jumped out of the car without warning at an intersection in Denpasar and they were initially unaware of what had happened to the baby.

Nicole Stasio.

Villagers found the infant with severe injuries about a kilometre from where Ms Stasio leapt out of the vehicle. The baby died about seven hours later at the same hospital, Bali Mandara, where Ms Stasio is being treated.

Mr Wiarajaya said the woman, who was born in California, travelled to Bali with her parents in July. The parents stayed in Bali for about 10 days and Ms Stasio gave birth on the island in September after her parents had left Indonesia.

Nicole Stasio.

"She refused to answer when they (the parents) asked about her baby's father," Mr Wiarajaya said, quoting information from the driver and tour guide who accompanied the family since they arrived.

"But she gave the impression that she was unmarried and her family preferred that she give birth to a child abroad, like wanting to avoid something," he said.

Nicole Stasio.

The driver, Wayan Siaja, and the guide, Made Arimbawa, told police they had taken Ms Stasio and her daughter to Bali's international airport on Tuesday evening but Ms Stasio changed her mind about returning to the US and told them to take her back to Ubud.

Bali Mandara hospital. Picture: Google

They said she sat silently in the car before the tragic events unfolded, according to Mr Wiarajaya. Friends on Facebook said Stasio was suffering from post-partum depression.

- If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au