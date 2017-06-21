Mum speaks out after being shamed for breastfeeding

A BUNDABERG mother has spoken out after being shamed by another woman for breastfeeding her baby.

Ally Glass was enjoying a day out with her two children at Chipmunks Playland when the incident happened on Sunday.

While her two-year-old son was playing, her baby daughter became hungry and, not wanting to leave her son alone, Miss Glass started to breastfeed her six-month-old bub.

But another woman was there with what appeared to be her partner and some children, and she made her disdain known to Miss Glass.

"This lady was starring at me and just looked at me and started shaking her head and said 'no respect!'," Miss Glass said.

"She kept trying to make eye contact to shake her head at me so I had to keep looking away.

"It kind of made me feel really embarrassed and like I was doing something disgusting."

Miss Glass said the woman made it obvious the comment she made was directed at her.

Ally Glass and her daughter Blaire Brockhurst. Mike Knott BUN210617GLASS8

"You're legally allowed to feed a baby anywhere," she said.

Miss Glass said while the situation was stressful, she wouldn't stop breastfeeding her daughter when it was necessary.

"I don't think it's going to stop me feeding her in public," she said.

"I know other people might stop doing it in public if the same thing happens to them but they shouldn't have to hide away."

Miss Glass said she believed most people were considerate of breastfeeding mums.

"I don't think many people have anything against it, it's just a few people in the crowd," she said.

According to the Australian Breastfeeding Association, it is the right of every baby to have the opportunity to breastfeed.

The group says breastfeeding has an overwhelmingly positive impact on society.

"Breastfeeding and breastmilk have substantial economic value because of their importance to the short and long-term health and development of babies as well as to the health of mothers," the association says. Breastfeeding also reduces economic demands on the environment and helps prevent the land and energy costs associated with the manufacturing of formula.

Under the federal Sex Discrimination Act 1984 it is illegal in Australia to discriminate against a person either directly or indirectly on the grounds of breastfeeding.