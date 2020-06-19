Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kristina Kathleen Wiese (back) was sentenced to 12 months' jail wholly suspended for selling cannabis to make friends.
Kristina Kathleen Wiese (back) was sentenced to 12 months' jail wholly suspended for selling cannabis to make friends.
Crime

Mum sold drugs to make friends

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th Jun 2020 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A stay-at-home mother who started offering to supply drugs to expand her social group was found with 105g of cannabis and $5790 cash in her bedroom dresser drawer.

Kristina Kathleen Wiese, 33, offered to supply drugs over a two-year period between June 2017 to March 2019.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police executed a search warrant at Wiese's Townsville property on March 1 last year.

Police located 105g of cannabis, $5790 cash, scales, clip seal bags and a mobile phone.

An analysis of Wiese's phone uncovered 22 offers to supply cannabis in quantities of $20 and $50 to 11 different associates.

The court heard during the search an associate visited the property and made admissions to police she was there to source cannabis from Wiese.

Wiese pleaded guilty to 25 charges including 22 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Cassandra Nitz told the court Wiese did not benefit from the offers.

Magistrate Ross Mack challenged Ms Nitz that the amount of cash and drugs found was of a commercial purpose. "No one is going to suggest to me that she hasn't supplied," he said

Defence lawyer Adam Rowbotham said his client was a mother of three and started offering to supply drugs to make new connections.

Wiese told Mr Mack, "It is stupid, I wouldn't tell anyone to do it". Mr Mack sentenced Wiese to 12 months' jail wholly suspended for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded

 

Originally published as Mum sold drugs to make friends

More Stories

crime drug dealing drugs mum parenting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Please don't let murderer out: Survivors' parole plea

        premium_icon Please don't let murderer out: Survivors' parole plea

        Crime Childers backpackers fire survivors and victims’s families send letters to the parole board, begging them to keep the convicted killer locked up.

        How you could spot the ISS above Bundy tonight

        premium_icon How you could spot the ISS above Bundy tonight

        News Here’s where you should cast your gaze for the next few nights if you want to see...

        • 19th Jun 2020 4:41 PM
        Council’s plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

        premium_icon Council’s plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

        News Tuesday will mark 20 years since the Childers Backpacker Hostel fire.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news