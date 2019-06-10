Mum slips drugs worth $2000 in underwear for prisoner son

Jane Elizabeth Hooper (far right) leaves Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to taking drugs into a Queensland jail.

Jane Elizabeth Hooper (far right) leaves Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to taking drugs into a Queensland jail. Sherele Moody

HER "mother's intuition" told her there were drugs hidden in the pack of tobacco, but she decided to risk making a special delivery to her son who was cooling his heels at a Queensland prison.

Despite the trouble she ended up in, Jane Elizabeth Hooper had lots to smile about on Monday as she left the Brisbane District Court.

Half an hour earlier she pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug and attempting to take a thing into a correctional facility.

Asked by her son - who was previously convicted for drug crimes- to bring the tobacco into Woodford Correctional Centre, the cleaning business owner placed the package into her bra and entered the facility on February 25, 2018.

The 42-year-old's bra became the focus of legal intent when police asked if she had anything to declare.

Realising her goose was cooked, she handed over the pouch of tobacco.

When cops opened it they found it also contained 40 strips of buprenorphine - a prescription drug usually used in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence.

The haul was worth up to $2000 on the street, but Judge Deborah Richards noted it probably would have been of higher value to the prisoners it was bound for.

In sentencing Hooper, Judge Richards noted the woman ignored her "mother's intuition" that told her there was more than just tobacco in the package.

Judge Richards said Hooper decided to carry the drugs to her son because he had told her he was in danger if she did not.

Hooper was jailed for 12 months but this was immediately suspended for three years.

