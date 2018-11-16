Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fury at mum’s ‘mean’ trick.
Fury at mum’s ‘mean’ trick.
Parenting

Mum slammed for ‘mean’ Christmas trick

by Ally Foster
16th Nov 2018 5:57 AM

A MUM has been slammed online and branded as "horrible" after sharing plans of a trick she wants to play on her two children on Christmas Eve.

The mum took to parenting forum Mumsnet to ask for opinions on her controversial plan not to tell her kids, aged 5 and 6, when it is Christmas Eve.

"My idea is they will get a good night's sleep, and I'm thinking that waking them up early and telling them it's Christmas morning will be a far bigger and exciting surprise," she wrote.

"Would I be unreasonable or mean for doing this?"

She added that all of the friends she mentioned her plan do didn't seem to think it was a good idea and it turns out most of the commenters agreed.

"What a mean idea," one person said.

"This is beyond weird confused. Don't do it, it's weird, joyless and utterly ridiculous," another said.

One wrote: "What a horrible idea. Talk about take away all the magic and excitement of Christmas."

Is this a mean idea? Picture: Mumsnet
Is this a mean idea? Picture: Mumsnet
christmas prank trick

Top Stories

    Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    premium_icon Woolies checks out of second Bargara supermarket

    News WOOLWORTHS is set to walk on an undeveloped block of land in Bargara, which held an approved shopping centre development application - putting it on the market.

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    premium_icon PM praises Hinkler Regional Deal, but Premier tight-lipped

    News Mr Morrison said MP Keith Pitt had been lobbying hard for the deal

    • 16th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    premium_icon 'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    Crime Getaway car driver sentenced to suspended 12 months in prison

    Local Partners