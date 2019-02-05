Mum’s sudden death after mysterious post

A model and mum of four has died after posting a cryptic message about being called "fat".

Alli MacDonnell, 36, was one of Ireland's top models and was signed with the Andrea Roche's AR Model Agency.

News of her shock death came hours after she wrote online: "Why is it ok for a man to call a girl a fat ugly c***?????? Seriously new level of pushing someone to the edge."

It was not clear who she was referring to or when the alleged incident occurred, The Sun reported.

She was a single mum to four children, Alex, 15, Sara, 14, Harry, 9, and Siena, 2, who she described as her "world" on her Instagram.

Alli, who studied at Trinity College Dublin, campaigned for autism awareness as an ambassador for Autism Action after her son Harry was diagnosed with the condition in 2016.

As news of the mum-of-four's death emerged, heartbroken friends paid emotional tributes on social media.

Alli had only celebrated her younger sister's 21st birthday last week.

TRIBUTES TO MUM-OF-FOUR AND MODEL

Model and actress Vivienne Connolly said she was "devastated".

Tori Dempsey-Walsh said: "You were not only beautiful on the outside but inside too. Such a loss to everyone who ever had the pleasure to know you."

Gillian Stapleton Mua said: "I'm so deeply shocked at this news. Rest in peace stunning Alli ... you will always be remembered for your beauty inside and out."

Stephanie Whelan added: "Absolutely devastating. What a beauty inside and out. No matter how beautiful we knew you were it's how you feel inside that matters.

"You were a very proud mammy and your children will grow up knowing how strong their mammy was and make you so proud. RIP beautiful. Shine bright like the diamond you were."

Another said: "This is just a nightmare, I'm so devastated for her and all her family and friends."

AUTISM ACTIVIST

The model had called for a greater understanding of people with autism.

Speaking in 2017, Alli told how she felt alone when her son Harry was diagnosed with autism, which came shortly after she gave birth to baby Siena.

She told the Irish Independent: "I had just had a baby four days before that. There was a lot going on and when I got Harry's diagnosis ... I cried for days."

She added: "I hadn't got a clue about autism. I'm learning more about it every day as I meet more kids and adults on the spectrum."

Last October, Alli revealed how her two-year-old daughter Siena also had autism.

She said: "I'm only human so some days are difficult but I get there, and some days I want to crawl into a ball and sleep for a year.

"I take each day as it comes and try my best. I work hard and I love my kids with every

inch of me. They may have ASD but they are healthy and happy and very much loved."

Autism Ireland CEO Samantha Judge said Alli was an "amazing mother" and a tireless campaigner for autism.

She said: "Here at Autism Ireland, we are very shocked and saddened at the loss of Alli. Alli was an amazing mother, a beautiful woman inside and out.

"She was a very strong voice for autism as a mother, and she was so supportive of her children and of the charity.

"She will be a great loss to us. Alli worked tirelessly to raise awareness of autism. She was a great friend and an amazing ambassador for Autism Ireland.

"We could call her and ask for her help at any time and she worked with us whenever we needed her.

"She was truly an inspirational person and we are all grieving a huge loss today."

If you or someone you know needs help or support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission