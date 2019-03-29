Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG CHARGE: Connie-Lee Rose Williams pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
DRUG CHARGE: Connie-Lee Rose Williams pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Contributed
Crime

Mum serving nine-year jail term faces court

Katie Hall
by
29th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for her part in the death of her partner and young son has appeared in court on drugs charges.

Connie-Lee Rose Williams appeared via video link in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to the possession of a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said a connecting matter had been dealt with in the District Court under Judge Tony Moynihan where she was sentenced to the lengthy jail term after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, being under the influence of an intoxicating substance and excessive speeding.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told the court on September 20, 2017 police had found 1.6g of methylamphetamine in Williams's backpack while attending the scene of a vehicle crash.

This was after the car she had been driving had crashed off the Bruce Highway in Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.

The crash caused her partner and five-year-old son to be ejected from the vehicle, killing them both.

Ms Williams's defence lawyer submitted she should be convicted and not further punished for the drug charge.

Williams was convicted and not further punished for the possession of methylamphetamine.

More Stories

buncourt connie-lee rose williams crime meth possess dangerous drugs
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    premium_icon Wife begged for husband's help to die, he could do nothing

    Health SIX weeks of pure hell. That's the only way Terry Gladman could describe the final weeks with his wife Helen as she lost her cancer battle. Now he wants action.

    Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    premium_icon Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

    Crime Accused will be on probation for two years

    Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    premium_icon Man calls cops, but ends up in jail

    Crime Confusion over bail condition leaves man in custody