Mum serving nine-year jail term faces court

A WOMAN who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for her part in the death of her partner and young son has appeared in court on drugs charges.

Connie-Lee Rose Williams appeared via video link in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to the possession of a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said a connecting matter had been dealt with in the District Court under Judge Tony Moynihan where she was sentenced to the lengthy jail term after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, being under the influence of an intoxicating substance and excessive speeding.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told the court on September 20, 2017 police had found 1.6g of methylamphetamine in Williams's backpack while attending the scene of a vehicle crash.

This was after the car she had been driving had crashed off the Bruce Highway in Kolonga, north of Gin Gin.

The crash caused her partner and five-year-old son to be ejected from the vehicle, killing them both.

Ms Williams's defence lawyer submitted she should be convicted and not further punished for the drug charge.

Williams was convicted and not further punished for the possession of methylamphetamine.