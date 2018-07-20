Menu
Jamie-Lei Ann Clark, 26, pleaded guilty to driving with diazepam (valium) and methamphetamines (ice) in her body.
Crime

Mum sentenced for hitting road with ice, valium in her body

Luke Mortimer
20th Jul 2018 5:05 AM
AFTER being busted by police driving on a "cocktail of drugs", a Mackay mother has avoided having a conviction recorded.

Jamie-Lei Ann Clark faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamines (ice) and diazepam (valium) in her system on March 2 at North Mackay.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore withdrew a charge of driving under the influence, offering no evidence, and replaced it with the charge before the court.

Act Sgt Elmore told the court Clark had been pulled over on Evan Street and subsequently drug tested.

Ice and valium were detected, he said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer questioned Act Sgt Elmore whether police would proceed on the basis other drugs were also in Clark's system.

Act Sgt Elmore confirmed that would not occur.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Erin Beer appeared in defence, and said Clark was a university student who cared for a young daughter.

Ms Beer submitted Clark had a prescription for the valium detected in her system.

Clark was criticised by Mr Dwyer for the "cocktail of drugs" in her system, but she did enter an early plea, showing remorse.

Mr Dwyer fined Clark $710, disqualified her from driving for four months, and no conviction was recorded.

