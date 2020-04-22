Mum ‘scammed’ by son’s homeschool trick

But she discovered that he had set up a series of photos to place on screen to make it look as though he was there. Picture: Laura Mazza

A mum has revealed how she was "scammed" by her five-year-old after he managed to trick her into thinking he was hard at work.

Parenting blogger Laura Mazza had left her son Luca to get on with his homework unsupervised as she had a "mountain of work to do" but found a way to keep an eye on him in the process.

Taking to Facebook, the Mornington Peninsula woman said: "While working in my office (aka a small makeshift desk near the front door), I put FaceTime on, so if Luca has a question when unsupervised, he can ask.

"He was pretty quiet, but I could hear the lesson going on, so I didn't feel very worried.

Laura Mazza was left in hysterics when her son Luca managed to fool her into thinking her was hard at work. Picture: Laura Mazza

"I wanted him to feel trusted … But I did worry, so I'd quickly pick up my phone and have a peek and it looked like he was listening."

As Laura continued to check on her son, he appeared to still be hard at work.

She continued: "I picked up my phone to tell him that he could have a break and realised he was eerily still, with the same dorky, confused look on his face.

"I laughed and asked him if he was frozen, but of course he didn't reply.

Laura explained that she had left her five-year-old to work alone but had set up a FaceTime call so he could ask her questions. Picture: Laura Mazza

"I went upstairs and as I went up, I could hear his little voice, singing and playing. I look in his room and there he was, playing gleefully with his toys like one of the Von Trapp children.

"I thought maybe he heard me say 'break time' and ran off quickly to go play and it was frozen. So, I went over and saw a rather odd little setup that looked like two iPads mating."

Laura explained how her son had perfectly set up his sister's iPad in front of the camera lens, and had left a picture of him sitting at his desk on screen.

She continued: "The little sh*t put up a fake picture so it would look like he was sitting there, listening!

"When I confronted him while trying to hold in laughter-tears, he said, 'Yeah but I didn't just do one picture, I wanted to show you ALL my listening faces.'

"Then he looked at me dead in the eye and quoted something his dad and I say too many times to him.

"He said, 'You gotta admit, I'm pretty clever.' Yes, you are son. WAY TOO CLEVER.

"Scammed by a five-year-old. I am dead."

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Mum 'scammed' by son's homeschool trick