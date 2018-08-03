Toowoomba mum returns to stage days after welcoming baby

BUSY MUM: Cassie Midgley warming up her vocal while caring for her son Logan Midgley.

TOOWOOMBA based soprano Cassie Midgley welcomed a baby boy into the world earlier this month, but it hasn't put her singing career on hold.

She gave birth just 27 days before a massive solo performance at St Luke's Church, four weeks before a string of performances at the Empire Theatre and months from the release of her first album.

"As my due date drew closer and it was obvious my baby boy was settling in for the long haul, I was definitely nervous about what I'd signed myself up for," Ms Midgley said.

"But he arrived in the nick of time and is, thankfully, a pretty relaxed little guy."

As a vocalist, a long break from her work was always out of the question and Ms Midgley said she hoped her commitment would inspire other mums to continue to follow their passions while balancing parenthood.

CITY SINGER: Cassie Midgley is surging ahead with her singing career after having a baby.

"The voice is a muscle, if you don't use it you lose it, but more importantly I believe continuing to pursue my passion and do what I love will ultimately make me a better mother," she said.

"It's important to me that my son is proud of what I've achieved professionally, as I hope to raise him with the belief that he can do anything.

"I'm blessed with an extremely supportive husband and family, who have helped me to continue to create and perform while pregnant and now as a mother."

Ms Midgely's first performance as a new mum will be as a part of the United in Voice - Toowoomba and Surrounds Combined Choir Project concert, being held at St Luke's Church on Saturday, August 11 at 7.30pm.

Following this she will be co-starring in The Diva Dairies, presented by The Empire Theatre's Homegrown Independent Series from August 17 to 19.

To top all that off Ms Midgely's band, Stronghaven, will release their debut album later this year.