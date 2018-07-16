Mum recounts 'sheer terror' of seizure ordeal during reunion

MOTHER Kate Blauw will never forget the moment her son Matthew had his first seizure, "turning blue" while she cradled him in the back seat of the family car.

They were half-way to the Dalby hospital when the boy's condition deteriorated, leaving the family in "sheer terror".

Fast forward a year, and Matthew, now a happy, healthy two-year-old, has been reunited with the SGAS LifeFlight crew that saved his life.

"We are hugely appreciative to LifeFlight for what they have done for us," Ms Blauw said.

"Every parent who has watched their child and felt the helpless, gut-wrenching, bargain-with-God moment can relate to the calm, assured entrance of the LifeFlight team."

MAGIC MOMENT: Meeting at the RACQ LifeFlight Toowoomba hangar yesterday were (from left) SGAS LifeFlight paramedic Stephen Baigrie, Matthew Blauw, Kate Blauw and LifeFlight pilot David Hampshire. Alexia Austin

Matthew had been struck down with complications of influenza.

"When we finally made it to Dalby hospital, Matthew started to have a second seizure," Ms Blauw said.

"I stood at his head and counted the seconds aloud, watching his face turn blue, through a screen of terror-filled tears, as (the doctor) pounded on his chest, massaging his heart back into action."

At that point, the SGAS LifeFlight helicopter was called to transport the toddler to St Vincent's Hospital in Toowoomba.

Ms Blauw said she let out a sigh of relief when she saw the crew.

Matthew was kept in treatment for three weeks before being released.

Yesterday the toddler handed his saviours LifeFlight paramedic Stephen Baigrie and pilot David Hampshire a handmade card.

"The job at times can be pretty confronting - so it's great to see a positive outcome for one our past patients," Mr Hampshire said.

"It's always harder when there are children involved, but at the end of the day it's our job, and we strive to provide the best outcome we can."