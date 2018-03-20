Mum on a mission to get her son a smart pup

CAUSE FOR PAWS: Elizabeth Ottoway and Hit N Run Barista owner Kyllie Neuey with special cafe guest Bowson the jack russell, who was a hurdle racing champion in his youth.

CAUSE FOR PAWS: Elizabeth Ottoway and Hit N Run Barista owner Kyllie Neuey with special cafe guest Bowson the jack russell, who was a hurdle racing champion in his youth. Crystal Jones

ELIZABETH Ottoway is a mum on a mission.

The Bundaberg woman and mother to two autistic children is fundraising to provide her youngest boy with an assistance pup.

The pups can help children with autism to feel calmer and help them in situations where they would normally be distressed.

"Every child is different,” Ms Ottoway said.

The idea to get an assistance dog for 14-year-old Mitchel came as she held a stall at the Bundaberg Wedding Spectacular last month.

"A young autistic boy was walking around with his mum and dad and smart pup and they came over to my stall which was quite loud which was really amazing,” Ms Ottoway said.

After doing some research, Ms Ottoway found out she could get the same help for her son, but it wouldn't come cheap.

Assistance dogs cost $30,000 to train.

Smart Pups fundraises to cover $10,000 of the bill, but families must raise the extra $20,000 to cover training and raising the pup.

With training starting when the pup is eight weeks old and lasting for months before the dog is transitioned into its new family with the help of a trainer, Ms Ottoway is eager to raise the funds as soon as possible.

Donations can be made at Ms Ottoway's Gofundme page at http://bit.ly/2DpGHrq or in donation tins at Hit N Run Barista or various locations around town.

All personal or business donations over $2 are tax deductible.

Locals can also help out by attending a fun day at Ymazing on March 25 for a gold coin donation.