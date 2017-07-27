'Mum' of Trishna and Krishna to visit Bundaberg

THE Australian humanitarian who hit headlines as the adoptive mother for formerly conjoined twins Trishna and Krishna is visiting Bundaberg to talk about helping the homeless.

Moira Kelly, who has also worked with children and communities from Albania to Iraq, is the guest of honour at the 15th Annual Ecumenical Lunch on August 26.

The global peacemaker has received numerous accolades and honours for her selfless work including being named Victorian Young Achiever of the Year 1986, Bicentenary Young Woman of the Year 1988 and Victorian of the Year 2012.

She has also been bestowed with a Prime Minister's Award, an Order of Australia and named a Paul Harris Fellow.

The funds raised leading up to and on the day of the event will go towards an upgrade of the amenities block at Dorcas Kitchen, which provides a weekly free community lunch as well as emergency food relief for people doing it tough around Bundaberg.

The upgrade will provide the homeless with access to showers, washing machines and dryers.

