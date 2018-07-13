Mum of four goes on crime spree to fund drugs

JADE Ann Hucman had more than a dozen charges against her including multiple traffic and stealing offences.

The 25-year-old woman was sentenced in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to all 13 charges.

Hucman, on a learner's permit, was found driving without appropriate supervision and failed to display L-plates on Bargara Rd.

She was also pinged at 70km/h in a 60km/h zone.

It wasn't the first time Hucman had been caught out on the roads, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said.

Hucman had previous 28 traffic offences on her history.

In addition to her traffic charges, Hucman was caught stealing from several stores.

Sen Const Bland said Hucman had stolen goods worth $50 from Kmart, $386 from Blooms the Chemist, $289 from Autobarn and $100 from Chemist Warehouse.

Sen Const Bland said, in recognition of the totality of Hucman's criminal offences, a sentence that acted as a personal deterrence was important.

But defence lawyer Gavin James said Hucman had insight into her problems, telling a doctor "she had a drug problem and admitted she stole to obtain ice”.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Hucman appeared to "brazenly” walk into stores to take whatever she felt like to fund her drug use and had a similar disregard for the road rules.

Earlier this year she was in court for another traffic incident which left her without a license to drive, however she drove from the courthouse.

Despite Hucman's traffic history and long list of recent charges, Ms Merrin said the mum of four was "not without prospects of rehabilitation”.

Taking in to account Hucman's awareness of her use of drugs, age and personal situation and previous history, Ms Merrin sentenced her to three months jail with immediate parole and 18 months probation.

She was also disqualified from driving for a year.