Mum may face jail time for role in home invasion

YOUNG mum Tayla Jane Holden has been warned by a court magistrate that she may be sentenced to jail for her role in a violent home invasion.

Holden went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court to be sentenced over charges of assault causing bodily harm while armed in company; and breaking and entering a dwelling with intent.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she viewed the defence submission on sentence not to jail Holden as being extraordinary.

Ms Merrin sought more material to support the submission.

"Miss Holden, you are at risk of going to jail unless I get a report that provides me with the basis not to do so,” Ms Merrin said.

The sentencing was adjourned to July.