Mum makes 57 meals for just $135

An Aussie mum has cooked up an absolute storm, making a whopping 57 meals for just $135.

Rhian Allen, 43, who is the founder of The Healthy Mummy, the biggest mums healthy eating and weight loss program, has proved a little can go a very long way.

The Sydney-based mother-of-two, took to her Instagram on Saturday sharing a series of snaps of the 57 meals she made, setting her back just $2.35 a container.

Each of the budget-friendly meals are dairy and gluten free and include Spanish rice with chorizo, beef Chow Mein, peanut pork curry and red Thai pumpkin soup.

The Healthy Mummy founder Rhian Allen made an impressive 57 meals, costing just $135 in total. Picture: Instagram/RhianAllen

The budget-friendly meals which work out to be a $2.35 each are dairy and gluten free and include Spanish rice with chorizo, beef Chow Mein and peanut pork curry. Picture: The Healthy Mummy

"All of these healthy meal prep recipes come straight from the Healthy Mummy's 28 Day Weight Loss Challenge and are super popular in the Healthy Mummy community," Ms Allen said in her blog.

"They are perfect recipes to cook in bulk for the freezer."

Ms Allen shared the recipes and ingredients of all the 14 different types of meals on her blog with each averaging at about seven minutes to prep and between 15 minutes and 45 minutes to cook.

She shared the recipes and ingredients of the 14 different meals on her blog. Picture: The Healthy Mummy

"Using different cooking methods and gadgets is a great idea when meal prepping, especially the slow cooker," she said, adding that her meatball recipe is just 225 calories per serve, and takes just 15 minutes in the slow cooker.

Ms Allen revealed she made the huge batch for Aussie model and former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner, who is due to give birth in three weeks.

"Adjusting to life with a new baby can be pretty overwhelming, especially in the first few weeks," Ms Allen said.

Rhian made the massive batch for friend and former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner. Picture: Instagram/RhianAllen

"For Fiona, knowing she doesn't have to think or worry about cooking is a huge bonus, and was over the moon about this amazing meal prep and the prospect of having all these go-to healthy meals."

Ms Allen said she thought it would be cool to have a meal prep session so Fiona's freezer was stocked with easy and healthy meals.

"They're all budget and family-friendly, plus as Fiona's partner is gluten and diary-free, all these recipes tick that box too."

Fiona is due to give birth in three weeks and Rhian wanted to help, adding that adjusting to life with a new baby can be pretty overwhelming. Picture: Instagram/RhianAllen

Fiona is expecting her first child with partner Hayley Willis at the end of March.

"I had been literally thinking, 'how am I going to do this!' When you're so tired the last thing you want to do is worry about going to the shops or cooking," Falkiner told Ms Allen.

Originally published as Mum makes 57 meals for just $135