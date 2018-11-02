Mum loses licence for 10 months

OPERATION PATTERN: The roadside test used to detect drug drivers, picking up cannabis and methamphetamine. Photo Helen Spelitis / South Burnett Times

OPERATION PATTERN: The roadside test used to detect drug drivers, picking up cannabis and methamphetamine. Photo Helen Spelitis / South Burnett Times Helen Spelitis

A BUNDABERG mother of four has been fined $700 and lost her licence for 10 months after she was found drug-driving.

On June 28 Llynace Ann Olive was driving a car on Scotland St, East Bundaberg when officers intercepted the vehicle to conduct a roadside breath test.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Olive "admitted to using meth recently” and returned a positive reading for methylamphetamine.

On September 27 Olive was again pulled over, this time on Goodwood Rd, and returned yet another positive reading for the same drug.

Olive was also charged with operating a vehicle while disqualified due to an accumulation of lost demerit points.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Olive had appeared before the court on August 4 for similar drug offences and received a small fine, but said the accumulation of these three charges would be a significant consequence.

"Unfortunately the commission of these offences will result in you losing your licence for 10 months, that's the minimum that can be imposed,” Ms Merrin said.

"I have significantly reduced the fines I otherwise would have imposed.”