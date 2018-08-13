Mum kicked paramedic, spat on cop after falling off balcony

Melanie Leah Roth, 42, was jailed after her appearance in Hervey Bay District Court.

A HERVEY Bay police officer is still undergoing disease testing after a drunk Melanie Leah Roth spat directly into his face.

Roth, 42, appeared in Hervey Bay District Court last week on two counts of serious assault for attacks against emergency personnel.

Her disgraceful crimes started after a drunken fall off a balcony at a Hervey Bay pub on April 6 when paramedics and police were called to the scene.

The court heard Roth was found in the fetal position following the 2m fall and needed to be taken to hospital.

The Pialba woman, who the court heard has an alcohol addiction, became violent when paramedics rushed to her aid.

When the police officer was attempting to guide her down onto a stretcher, Roth popped her head back and proceeded to spit directly into his face.

Looking well-presented and composed in court, the image she portrayed in front of Judge Julie Ryrie was a stark contrast to how she was described on the infamous night.

The mum of two pleaded guilty before launching into a bold apology in court when it was her turn to take the dock.

"I'm absolutely disgusted in my behaviour," Roth said.

"I deeply regret it and wish I could take my actions back.

"I'm doing everything I can to better myself."

However it was not enough to keep her on the outside world, Roth was ordered to spend two months in jail.

The court heard when she visited the police station after being discharged from hospital, Roth saw the officer she had assaulted and apologised to his face.

She had worked as a hairdresser and at a cheese factory, however was forced out of the workforce after suffering a back injury in 2015.

Roth was sentenced to nine months in jail, to be wholly suspended after two months.