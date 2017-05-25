Mum jailed over sexual relationship with boy, 15

NO CHOICE: Judge Helen Bowskill QC told the woman she must serve time behind bars.

A BUNDY mum is behind bars after having a sexual relationship with a boy who was her neighbour.

The woman moved down the street and into a room of the family home offered by his parents when her marriage crumbled.

The Bundaberg District Court was told the mum of two, 24, already knew the boy, 15, had a crush on her which developed when he visited her home to watch videos.

Soon after moving in with his mum and dad, the woman began going into the boy's bedroom and laying on his bed.

What began as sexual touching outside his pants, with the boy at first protesting, turned into regular sexual trysts at least twice a week for many months.

Judge Helen Bowskill QC said there was a nine-year age gap and the boy had been "taken advantage of by you, an older woman”.

"Adults have a responsibility to act appropriately,” she said.

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of indecently dealing with a child under 16, and three of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

Defence lawyer John Dodd outlined the woman's mental health issues and the need to care for two children as her estranged husband had died.

Mr Dodd said his client was now engaged, and due to marry before Christmas.

Judge Bowskill found there were no exceptional circumstances and said the woman must serve jail time.

She sentenced the woman to 18 months jail, suspended after she serves six months.

She would then be subject to two years of supervised probation.

Prosecutor Melissa Wilson said the boy had initially told the woman to stop and she did refrain from going into his room for a week.

But the visits resumed and escalated into sex.

"They had sex twice a week for the next three months,” Ms Wilson said.

"It ended before Christmas and his father told her to leave the house,” she said.

"It was planned, not isolated, and done for her own self-gratification.

"And it was a breach of trust as she was invited to live at their home.”

Ms Wilson said called for a jail sentence, saying the courts could not tolerate older women taking advantage of vulnerable children. A jail sentence must be imposed,” she said.

Mr Dodds in outlining the woman's depression and mental health issues said she was taking nine tablets a day and found it difficult to deal with stress.

"Unfortunately she took comfort in the arms of a child,” he said.

"The child considered he was in a relationship with her.

"The victim was a male. A 15-year-old male is far more better able to defend himself than a 12-year-old can defend themselves.

"There is nothing before the court to indicate any harm to the victim. She says it is entirely unlikely they will ever meet again.”

After her sentence was handed down, the woman sobbed in the dock as family and her fiance said goodbye.