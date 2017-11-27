Mum jailed for violence to daughter

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A DRUNKEN and drugged mum who menaced her daughter with a metal skewer, then chased her with a mattock, will spend three months in jail.

After two months held in custody, a noticeably different Megan Maureen Riley went before Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs on September 14, contravening a domestic violence order on September 8, and doing wilful damage - domestic violence offence at Avenell Heights.

Riley, 46, also breached a probation order imposed for an earlier offence and appeared from jail via video-link.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess, said a jail term was appropriate for what had been a very serious incident of domestic violence and police sought a head sentence of nine months.

He said police were called to a disturbance at a residence at 8am, and a woman, 26, said her mother had arrived the afternoon before and had since been drinking beer and wine.

She told police Riley went outside yelling at the sky, became agitated and menaced her with a metal skewer before picking up a mattock and threatening her. Sgt Burgess said the woman went back into the house and locked the door but Riley swung the mattock and smashed a glass pane.

The door was struck and the mattock left embedded in the timber.

Riley fled the scene and was arrested six days later.

Sgt Burgess said when taken to the watch-house, Riley reached into her bra and removed a clip seal bag that held two grams of marijuana, also saying that she'd taken ice. When breath tested she gave an alcohol reading of 0.251.

"She has a very unenviable history. It is extremely serious, the fact that a family member sought refuge in her house," Sgt Burgess said. "She left the mattock embedded in the door. It would have caused fear. Fortunately there was no injury."

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Riley was at the house by invitation of her daughter and had been using drugs and alcohol at the time.

Riley instructs she had been clean (drugs) for two years leading up to the offence but was heavily under the influence at the time. She believes she had been leaving and was trying to get inside the house to collect her things.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Riley had committed very serious acts of domestic violence when intoxicated and under the influence of drugs, by first menacing her daughter with a skewer then the mattock.

"It is very fortunate she (daughter) was able to get inside the house and barricade herself in there to protect herself from you," Ms Merrin said. "It could have had very serious consequences."

Ms Merrin said penalties for such domestic violence offences must reflect community expectations, and Riley had previous convictions for acts of violence.

Riley was sentenced to jail terms of nine months, three months and one month - concurrent.

Riley was ordered to serve three months of this and, with time already served, will be released to parole on December 13.