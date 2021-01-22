Mum inspired by son’s bravery takes reality TV plunge

Kelly Lotz is hitting reality TV in an effort to raise money for her son and other kids living with cystic fibrosis. Picture: Kelly Lotz

Kelly Lotz is hitting reality TV in an effort to raise money for her son and other kids living with cystic fibrosis. Picture: Kelly Lotz

INSPIRED by her son's battle with cystic fibrosis, one mother is taking on reality TV with a charitable twist.

And now she needs the Warwick community's help.

Kelly Lotz was one of only a few successful applicants for 'Adventure All Stars', a travel and adventure series produced by Charity TV Global.

The reality program will air on Channel 7 in Australia and on televisions globally, with all proceeds from each episode donated to a charity.

No stranger to the spotlight as a professional singer, Mrs Lotz said getting the opportunity to raise funds for kids like five-year-old Chase through Cystic Fibrosis Queensland, pushed her to apply.

"I guess the positives that come out of having a child with CF is living life to the fullest and giving everything a go, so I threw myself at the opportunity to apply," she said.

"With CF you don't get NDIS or many of those government support features, so it can become quite expensive to give them every opportunity you can.

Little Chase with older sister Ruby, 9. Picture: Kelly Lotz

"I'm a bit of an adrenaline junkie myself and I love giving anything a go, but I'm mostly excited about the chance to give back to a cause so close to my heart."

Driven to further engage the wider community with her cause, Mrs Lotz and her family will host a fundraiser for CF Queensland at the Sandy Creek Pub on February 20.

The mum said she knew she could rely on Rose City residents to rally around her "absolute champion" and his cause.

"We're doing charity crab races, there'll be live music all day, and we're going to do some raffles and a charity auction," she said.

"I would say Chase will make a guest appearance at the Sandy Creek event, because he loves dancing and getting up on stage with me. He is definitely a bit of a larrikin."

The Lotz family's fundraiser will run from February 20-21 at the Sandy Creek Pub. Click here to pre-book your free ticket.

