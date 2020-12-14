Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of Ella McCartney's home while her family was inside at Coolum. Picture: Patrick Woods
Weather

Mum in shock after ‘huge’ tree smashes through roof

Matt Collins
14th Dec 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ella McCartney is counting her blessings after a large tree came crashing through the roof of her Coolum home on Sunday night.

Just after 9pm, Ms McCartney was relaxing on the couch after a big afternoon run when a loud crash came thundering from above her head.

A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods
A tree crashed through the roof of a Coolum home while a family was inside. Picture: Patrick Woods

According to Ms McCartney, the "huge" tree pierced through the ceiling of their two-storey home leaving water bucketing into the lounge room.

The Coast mum was in shock as she tried to comfort her two young children when they came racing into the lounge room.

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout

MEGA GALLERY: Wild weather unleashes on Coast

"My husband came running out, he felt the whole house shake," she said.

"I've always wanted a water feature and a skylight."

See more photos from the fall here.

The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
The tree crashed through the roof. Picture: Patrick Woods
editors picks sunshine coast weather tree falls on roof
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

        Premium Content READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

        News There were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis’s little boys.

        Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

        Premium Content Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

        News It comes after the wildfire that has raged on the island was contained on the...

        Huge tides, intense rain, strong winds smash southeast

        Premium Content Huge tides, intense rain, strong winds smash southeast

        Weather Warning of cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm rain dumped

        Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        Premium Content Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        News The State Government will break an election promise to introduce voluntary assisted...

        • 14th Dec 2020 12:17 PM
        • 1 killerjools