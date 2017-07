P-PLATER Tyler Gesche blew more than three times the limit after a single-car crash in Bundaberg.

Learner drivers must have a zero blood alcohol level.

Gesche, 19, from Mackay, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on May 28.

After blowing 0.160, he told police he had drunk nine or 10 rums, and beers.

Gesche was fined $800 and banned from driving for eight months. His mother was in court to drive him back to Mackay.