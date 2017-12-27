Mum high on speed behind the wheel

PLEA: Maria Diener told Bundaberg Magistrates Court she was a single mother with a sick child and her licence was important to her.

MUM Maria Diener was caught on a rural road drug driving.

She admitted to injecting meth.

Diener, 33, pleaded guilty to driving when a relevant drug, methamphetamine, was in her system on September 24.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said she was pulled over at 6pm in Rosedale and admitted to having methamphetamine, also known as speed, prior to driving.

Queried by magistrate Neil Lavaring if she should get a one-month or two-month disqualification, her response was quick: "No, just one, please”.

Diener was fined $300 and lost her licence for a month.