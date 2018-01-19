Mum had ice and five bongs

ZOEE Rhieannen King smoked five bongs the night before she decided to go out for a morning drive.

On November 13 about 9.15am King was stopped by police for an RBT.

"The defendant stated that she had used some ice about two days ago and smoked five bongs the night before,” Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Snr Const Bland said when King was taken to Bundaberg Police Station for the test that showed the drugs were in her system, police discovered two used syringes in her purse.

She told police she forgot to dispose of the syringes.

The single mum pleaded guilty to drug driving and failing to dispose of needle and syringe, was fined a total of $650 and lost her licence for one month.