Mum got young son to help steal trolley of groceries

The court heard the mum was shopping with her young children before her son wheeled out a trolley full of groceries without paying.

A MUM who told her child to wheel a trolley load of groceries from a Coles supermarket was reprimanded by a Bundaberg magistrate for involving her children in the crime.

The court heard that the mother and her brood of youngsters were shopping on May 21 when store security saw the child wheel out the loaded trolley.

No one paid for the goodies at the checkout - estimated at more than $200.

Police prosecutor Snr Const Grant Klaassen said the mother and children (aged eight and under) were seen walking down aisles at 10.20am before her son pushed the trolley out of the entry.

The mother was later seen loading her car with the unpaid goods before driving away.

The mum pleaded guilty to stealing.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said the woman had a fight with her parents on Mothers Day, been depressed, had suffered convulsions and can't fully recollect the incident.

Magistrate, Belinda Merrin fined her $450 and acknowledged that although the mum has health problems, it was "most concerning” she involved her son in stealing the groceries.

A conviction was not recorded.