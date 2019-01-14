Selfless mum has dying baby to donate organs

Krysta Davis and partner Derek delivered daughter Rylei despite knowing she wouldn’t survive, as her organs could be used to help other sick babies. Picture: Clarissa Tilley/Caters News

A mum who carried a baby she knew wouldn't survive just so she could donate her organs has been heralded for her selfless act.

Krysta Davis, 23, and her partner Derek Lovett, 26, from Cleveland, US, made the brave decision to bring their baby into the world after she was diagnosed with a birth defect while in the womb - with the hope that other parents would be able to take their babies home, when they couldn't.

Krysta was 18 weeks pregnant when doctors discovered their daughter Rylei Arcadia had anencephaly, a serious birth disorder which creates an absence of a major portion of the brain, skull and scalp during embryonic development.

For Rylei, doctors said she would born without parts of her brain, meaning she would be unable to survive.

While Krysta and Derek could have decided to end the pregnancy at that stage, the pair decided to carry their baby to term with the goal of helping other sick babies.

"Carrying her to full term would mean we had the option to donate her organs so that other mothers could bring home their babies when we couldn't," she said.

"That sealed the deal for us, for the entire pregnancy the majority of our strength came from her, it was very positive, and we did everything we could like most parents do.

However Rylei's safe arrival wasn't guaranteed as being so sick meant the pregnancy was at risk.

But she was born on Christmas Eve, weighing 2.7kg and miraculously survived a week before passing away on New Year's Eve in the arms of her parents.

"I had nine months to carry her and fall in love but it was nothing compared to holding her and seeing her. I couldn't see anything wrong with her when she was born - I was in love," she said.

Despite finding their limited time together "tough" as they never knew when she would eventually pass away, the parents said they savoured every moment and found comfort knowing their loss would help many others.

"After she passed, the surgeon came in and told he us he had not met a family like us in 12 years.

"It felt wonderful knowing that because of her other kids get to go home; that touched us the most."

Her short life allowed two other babies a chance at life after her heart valves were donated, and her lungs went to a research foundation in desperate need of organs.

During their short time together, they decided to have a special series of photos taken of them by photographer Clarissa Tilley.

Now Krysta, an assistant manager, holds onto the memories they shared.

"Her favourite band was Fleetwood Mac," she said, explaining how she would kick and turn in her stomach every time their songs came on. "It was amazing feeling her kick. I didn't know if she would move around at all but we found out, as she moved a lot."

"Every time I look at the reminders of her, I treasure the moments. I still get a couple of tears coming down - they are perfect moments," she said.

Sadly, it wasn't the first time the family have experienced this kind of tragedy, as they suffered a miscarriage in September 2017.

Krysta said she wouldn't change her experience, revealing it was all worth it to help others.

"As hard as it is to give away those organs as it is your child, it makes a huge difference to others' lives who wouldn't have a second chance."