Brittany Rickards pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges.
Crime

Mum gets partner to stuff pregnancy test down pants

lucy rutherford
4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A teenage mum who got kicked out of home went on a stealing spree, including getting her partner to allegedly stuff a pregnancy test down his pants.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told a court Brittany Lee Rickards, 19, stole items for herself and to sell.

Mum loses job after spending spree with colleague's card

Mum uses pram as guise for shoplifting spree

The court heard Rickards stole a showbag at Aussie World, valued at $10 on December 17.

On April 30, Rickards stole electronics from Australia Post in Buderim.

The court heard Rickards walked into the store with another man and she stole a projector, a fitness tracker and speaker.

CCTV footage identified Rickards and her partner, a court was told.

Rickard's partner is yet to enter his pleas for his charges.

Sgt Newman said Rickards and her partner went to the Buderim IGA on April 18.

"They went to the toiletries aisle and selected a number of items, including a toothbrush, toothpaste and a pregnancy test," he said.

"The defendant has selected the items and handed them to the (alleged) co-offender who (allegedly) concealed them down the front of his pants, quite evidently not to be sold again.

"They've purchased two other items and made no attempts to pay for what was left down his pants."

The court also heard Rickards smashed holes in the walls of the room she had been staying at with her boyfriend after an argument on January 26.

A cupboard door was also ripped off.

In an interview with police, she told them she had trouble controlling her anger.

Duty lawyer Kylie Anderson told the court Rickards, a mum to a two-year-old daughter, was kicked out of her mother's house in December last year.

"At the time of committing these offences, she was not receiving any income," she said.

"There was an intention to sell the items to help support herself."

Rickards pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to four charges including stealing and wilful damage.

The court heard Rickards had since been back to the IGA to pay for the items.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said he took into account her young age and the fact she had been homeless.

"Might I be so bold as to inquire whether she's found out if she is pregnant again, given she stole a pregnancy test," he asked.

The court heard Rickards wasn't pregnant.

"Well that's probably a good thing really, at this stage of her life," Mr McLaughlin said.

"If you don't get your life sorted out, you're going to end up in jail.

"You're on a path to disaster if you don't get your act together."

He placed Rickards on a nine-month probation order.

He also ordered her to pay $700 restitution for the wall and $514 to the post office.

No convictions were recorded.

maroochydore magistrates court shoplifting stealing wilful damages
