Mum found with meth in pants gets one last chance

A WOMAN who was found with meth in her pants while police executed a warrant on her home has been given one last chance to get on track.

Serena Maree Hunt pleaded guilty to five charges which included possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence and driving with a relevant drug in her saliva.

The court heard police executed a warrant on Hunt’s home in June 26 were a number of drug utensils and the cutting agent MSM.

Police also seized a mobile phone belonging to Hunt.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court QPS applied for a warrant to search the phone, which was granted.

The phone was locked by a pattern passcode and took it to Hunt to get her to unlock it.

After several attempts to unlock the device Hunt was unable to access it.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Hunt told officers she “regularly changed her passcode” and couldn’t remember the combination.

She was also charged on two occasions with driving with a relevant drug in her saliva.

Hunt’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client turned to drugs in 2017 after the breakdown of her marriage.

Mr Dwyer submitted to the court that his client needed longer supervision.

He said Hunt’s major goals were to get custody of her son and to get off the drugs.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he was giving Hunt one more chance to get her life back on track.

He warned Hunt that if she didn’t help herself by getting clean, she wouldn’t have any meaningful contact with her son.

Hunt was sentenced to two years probation.

She was also sentenced to two months imprisonment wholly suspended for 18 months for the drug driving charges and was disqualified from holding a licence for a total of 12 months.