Police seize young mum's Falcon after late-night hooning

FOUND: Police using helicopter surveillance busted young mum Jade Pepper doing burnouts with other drivers at Rocklea. Ross Irby

A MUM busted burning rubber with other hoon drivers had her vehicle confiscated.

When Jade Pepper went before an Ipswich court her late-night efforts behind the wheel also cost her a $1500 fine.

Jade Kristen Pepper, 23, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Grindle Rd, Rocklea on July 15.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Pepper's car, a white Falcon, had been immobilised and seized by police.

She said Pepper was young with no prior convictions and sought a fine with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Robert Walker said such offences were serious and carried a maximum jail term of three years.

He said the offence took place in the early hours and was detected when police in a helicopter were observing activities in the Rocklea streets where vehicles were being used by drivers to do burnouts.

"Alarmingly a number of people were in that cul-de-sac watching what was going on," Mr Walker said.

"You were driving one of those vehicles.

"The dangers were self-evident. If there had been loss of control of a vehicle, it could have been catastrophic to individuals in that vicinity.

"This was very foolish and dangerous behaviour.

"It is surprising that you engaged in these activities given your responsibilities as a young woman with a child."

Mr Walker said he accepted Pepper now recognised the dangers and she had co-operated with police.

He said having her car impounded would also cause Pepper to suffer financially.

Mr Walker fined Pepper $500 and disqualified her from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded because of her prior good record.