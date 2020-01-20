Menu
FILE – In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow.
Mum fined $950 for marijuana plants

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE mum has been fined $950 for the two marijuana plants she had been caring for at her home.

Donna Marie Toitaha Van Zyl pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

The court was told police executed a search warrant at a Tannum Sands home on November 27.

Van Zyl told police her son had planted the two marijuana plants she had growing at the address and she was watering the plants regularly.

Police also found a small amount of marijuana, 100 marijuana seeds, a pipe and an electric grinder.

The court was told the 54-year-old suffered an accident and smoked the drug to treat pain.

She was fined $950. A conviction was not recorded.

