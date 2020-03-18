Mum finds new meaning in gym journey

Gaining double the amount of recommended weight during both her pregnancies left a young Townsville mum struggling to find her pre-baby body and life.

Karlee Bezanson embarked on a mission six months ago to find her identify after giving birth to her youngest baby two years ago.

Ms Bezanson gained 30kg during both of her pregnancies, successfully shifting the weight after the birth of her son but struggled to shed the extra kilos after giving birth to her daughter.

She said looking after two small children left her physically and mentally exhausted.

"I was always fit and active before the kids but having little kids and a husband that worked away, I didn't have time for exercise," she said.

"So I put a fair bit of weight on and being at home with two little kids, you put yourself in a hole, with a little bit of depression that just creeps up on you. I lost myself as a person."

Karlee Bezanson with Scarlett, 2. Picture: Evan Morgan

Karlee Bezanson has lost 10kg since August after joining Embrace Fitness Solutions. Picture: Evan Morgan

The mother of two has lost 10kg since August last year and said joining Embrace Fitness Solutions was the best decision she had ever made.

"I have started to lose some weight but what I have found is that going to the gym was like therapy for me and where the real transformation was taking place was on the inside," she said.

"In a society where everyone is so focused on looking good rather than feeling good, where mental health issues are increasing, it was nice to find Embrace where it's about more than just looking better."

The 33-year-old aims to work out three times a week and said she wanted to set a good example for her young children.

"I am feeling better mentally. I think you make better choices about food and when your exercising, you feel like you want to nourish your body," she said.

"I want to be a positive role model for my children and let them know you don't have to be perfect but as long as you are giving it your best, that is all that matters."