Mum escapes conviction after growing marijuana in 'tent'

FINED: Jeremy Sherlock and Maxine Smith were fined in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. contributed

A MOTHER of two has been fined $800 and her partner, $1200 for a string of drugs offences between them.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday heard Maxine Stacy Smith had been growing 11 marijuana plants in a "greenhouse” at a Captain Creek property, which she shared with her partner, Jeremy Lee Sherlock.

The plants were between 6-7 feet high, and a used smoking pipe was also found.

When police found the plants, Sherlock told officers the plants belonged to his partner, Smith.

Smith told police she had been growing the plants for three months, and smoked the drug to "calm down”.

Lawyer Edwina Rowan asked for Magistrate Ross Woodford to not record a conviction against Smith, as she'd be instantly dismissed her from her health and wellness managerial role within a mining company.

Mrs Rowan said the company was also assisting Smith while she completed her bachelor of sports science degree.

Magistrate Woodford fined Smith $800, with no conviction recorded.

It was another story for Sherlock, however, who was described by Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland as having a "substantial” history.

And while Sherlock did not produce the marijuana that was found in the greenhouse, he did plead guilty to possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs.

Mrs Rowan said he "accepted he put himself at risk” by knowing the drugs were on the property, but had complied with previous parole conditions. He was fined $1200.