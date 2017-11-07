News

Mum drinks 14 beers before getting behind wheel

BLOODY IDIOT: Carmel Joy Brown admitted drinking 14 Great Northerns before getting behind the wheel at 1am.
BUSTED driving at 1am after 14 bottles of Great Northern, Carmel Joy Brown has been taken off the road for 14 months.

Brown, 46, a mum of four, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving after blowing 0.153, more than three times the limit, at 1.10am on Sunday, October 1.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Brown was seen stopping her four-wheel-drive at traffic lights on the Ring Rd.

When the lights turned green, the vehicle did not move forward until the lights had changed again.

Brown initially said she drank two beers but after police noticed bottles in her car admitted to having consumed 14.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Brown was on a single parent pension and her mother had recently died.

"She recognises she completely miscounted her drinks that day," he said

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Brown $1400, and banned her licence for 14 months.

