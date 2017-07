Spry tested positive to having methylamphetamine (ice) and cannabis in her system.

SARAH Spry was driving on Bourbong St at noon on May 24 when she was stopped by police.

The single mother pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, saying she needed her licence to get around.

However, the magistrate did not agree and said she must lose it for the minimum three months.

She was also fined $350.