Mum allegedly dead a day before triple-0 call

A MOTHER was allegedly slain by her son who didn't call triple-0 until a day after she was killed inside her home in Brisbane's north.

Detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt at the home in Mango Hill after the woman, 75, was discovered shortly after 1pm Thursday.

A crime scene is set up at the Mango Hill home. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

News Queensland understands that the woman's son, 50, made the call to triple-0 and he was found with self-inflicted wounds.

He was rushed from the home to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Richard Hoffman said that the man was in a stable condition Thursday night.

Acting Senior Sargent Richard Hoffman at the scene. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

A close friend of the woman, who declined to be named, said the news came as "a shock" and said the woman would be missed by the community.

"She was a kind lady, there were times where she's dropped off little gifts at the front of my house, she was beautiful," she said.

"She never caused any trouble and she was very independent, she kept to herself but she was a loving mother."

The friend said described the woman as a strong Christian who had been through "a lot" and described the son as "a very nice guy".

Forensic crews were painstakingly examining the home and were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

Police examined the home and were expected to remain at the scene overnight. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

"He will be spoken to in due course," Snr-Sgt Hoffman said, adding that he could not go into details of what happened.

"Earlier today there was an incident … at an address at Mango Hill," he said.

"Police are currently with him at the hospital and he's having his injuries treated."

No one had been charged over the woman's death by Thursday night but police said that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police tape borders the crime scene. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

There were reports of a large blood stain near the front door of the house.

Neighbours said that it was a typically quiet street to live on.

Many residents said they weren't home at the time of the alleged murder but others said they heard screaming and a loud bang.

Tessa Tuipulotu said she was startled when around lunchtime a loud bang was heard across the area.

"Yeah it was a bit scary," she said.

"I have no idea what happened. There are a lot of kids in this area, so I hope everyone is OK."

Parents with students attending nearby Mango Hill State School were asked to collect them or direct them not to walk home on the street.

If you or someone you know needs help, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.