Crime

Mum charged with murdering baby

by Natalie Wolfe
21st Dec 2018 4:34 PM

A woman has been charged with murdering a nine-week-old baby, two weeks after emergency services tried desperately to save the child's life.

Police and SA Ambulance were called to a Woodville home on December 5 just before 9am to reports of an unresponsive baby.

Despite their best efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old woman, detained at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide under the Mental Health Act, has been charged with murder.

Detectives from the Western District Investigation Branch arrested and charged the woman yesterday afternoon and scheduled a bedside hearing for later today.

Police were unable to confirm where the baby was found.

The woman is detained at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
