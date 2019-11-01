Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Makavelii Leoni died in September last year. Picture: Facebook.
Makavelii Leoni died in September last year. Picture: Facebook.
Crime

Mum charged over toddler’s death

by Peter Michael
1st Nov 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have today charged young mother Lina Marie Daley with the torture and manslaughter of her 13-month-old toddler in Cairns last year.

Baby Makavelii had stopped breathing, gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive when paramedics were called to a White Rock house about 9am on September 24 last year.

Makavelii Leone.
Makavelii Leone.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with drug trafficking, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and utensil used for dangerous drugs.

She was arrested today by detectives from Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

She is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrate Court later today.

The boy’s mother Lina Daley.
The boy’s mother Lina Daley.

More Stories

charges crime editors picks manslaughter police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        premium_icon Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

        Council News North Burnett mayor takes offence to Dempsey calling Paradise Dam ‘ours’, saying ‘remember where water comes from’.

        Woman transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog

        premium_icon Woman transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog

        Health A woman was transported to hospital after she was bitten by a dog.

        EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: The long wait for Paradise Dam repairs

        News New community reference group revealed for Paradise Dam

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints