Mum caught unlicensed

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
BUNDY mum Shannon Wager now has a bicycle to get around on after again being caught driving unlicensed, and with the drug ice in her system.

Wager, 35, who told Bundaberg Magistrates Court she is a mother of three, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving unlicensed when a repeat offender; and drug driving (methylamphetamine).

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Wager was caught drug driving on Bundaberg Ring Rd at Kensington on July 13 while also suspended.

She was again caught driving unlicensed on July 19.

Wager was disqualified for three months and fined $1000.

