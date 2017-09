Suzannah Hosler, 38, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed when SPER suspended on July 31.

A MUM driving to see her pregnant daughter was caught driving unlicensed.

"She says she was on her way to see her pregnant daughter, who advised her she had passed out,” Prosecutor Constable Andrew Blunt said.

"She was not aware it (her licence) had been suspended.”

The magistrate disqualified Hosler for four weeks and fined her $350.