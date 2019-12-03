Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Melissa Janet Kermond faced Roma District Court today.
CHARGED: Melissa Janet Kermond faced Roma District Court today.
News

Mum caught dealing meth, months later drives with meth in system

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
3rd Dec 2019 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER who was caught driving with meth in her system just months after she was handed a suspended sentence for dealing drugs has been warned by a Judge to get clean for her child’s sake.

Melissa Janet Kermond, 32 faced Roma District Court today, for driving with traces of MDMA and methamphetamine in her system.

Prosecutor, Michael Gawyrch told the court the message wasn’t getting through to Kermond, who had been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in May for five counts of supplying schedule one drugs, primarily methamphetamine.

The sentence was wholly suspended for three years.

“What she’s done is an insult to the very generous sentence she was given,” Mr Gawyrch said.

The court heard on August 29, the single mother to a primary school-aged child was intercepted by police where she tested positive for drugs.

Kermond’s lawyer told the court her drug use had sustainably dropped in the previous months after being close to a daily user.

The court also heard Kermond had enrolled in a drug rehabilitation course.

Judge William Everson noted while the charge meant Kermond had returned to using drugs, it was in her favour that she hadn’t been caught supplying them again.

“I don’t think you’re really addressing the drug issues - you have a serious drug addiction and you’re not facing up to it,” he said.

“You have a young child, if you’re going to offer them any sort of a future, you need to get clean.”

Judge Everson activated six months of the suspension, with an immediate parole release date to get rehabilitation.

“I’m well aware of how insidious problems with ice are around the region,” Judge Everson said.

“You’re probably hanging out with the wrong crowd.

“It might be time to consider moving somewhere else.”

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        premium_icon Painting the town red: The story of our poinciana trees

        Environment IT’S a long way from Madagascar to Bundaberg, but the geographical difference doesn’t seem to bother the flamboyant poinciana tree much at all.

        Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        premium_icon Veteran freediver tells of being hit by 2m bull shark

        News Horror moment diving veteran runs into 2m-long bull shark

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        Information issued over Buxton and Woodgate fires

        News Bushfire information for the region this morning

        Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        premium_icon Man fined for starting fire to ward off mozzies

        Crime Police found the fire after a fire emergency was declared in QLD