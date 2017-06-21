Mum calls primary schooler an 'a***hole' in school outburst

Wet weather makes it a struggle to pick up the children from school.

AN ANGRY mum who threw a temper tantrum at a Bundaberg primary school will have to cool it after the outburst got her into trouble.

Tanya Mathews went to Avondale State School on a Friday afternoon to sort out a bullying issue that was affecting her child.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police were called to a disturbance at the school involving a parent at 3pm.

Mathews had been swearing loudly and saying "where the f*** is she?”.

"She was agitated, yelling and screaming, yelling at her daughter 'Don't f***ing lie to me',” Sgt Burgess told Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

"Swearing and yelling she called one young student an a***hole.”

A witness told officers she appeared intoxicated.

In a police interview, Mathews "says she might have used f**k and that may have offended others”.

"She was angry as her daughter was coming home with bruises and saying the principal was not doing anything about it,” Sgt Burgess said.

Mathews, 30, pleaded guilty to wilfully disturbing the good order of a state education institution on May 26.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client's daughter was being picked on by older boys.

"Being hit in the stomach, comes home with bruises,” he said.

"She went up to the school, an emotional time. She says she was not intoxicated.

Mr Dwyer said Mathews has apologised to the other student she swore at and her daughter now goes to another school.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted Mathews went to the school about bullying but then swore at her own daughter and another child.

Ms Merrin said she was quite concerned by the behaviour.

"You are a mother who went there to protect her then behaved that way,” she said.

"You upset other students and called one an a***hole.

Ms Merrin fined Matthews $400.

ROSS IRBY