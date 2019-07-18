Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

Hamish Summers-Lawrie has a charming uniqueness that has touched all who have met him.

Hamish Summers-Lawrie has a charming uniqueness that has touched all who have met him. Contributed

WHILE her son fights for life after a horrific car accident, Rockhampton mum Natalea Summers has made an emotional plea for friends and family to rally behind him with positive thoughts and messages.

Natalea is hoping that the power of positivity from Hamish's large network of mates and loved ones gives the 19-year-old the extra strength needed to pull through.

Hamish Summers-Lawrie remains on life support in the Intensive Care Unit at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was the driver in a single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton on Monday, which killed 16-year-old male front-seat passenger Kyi Wells and left Hamish's girlfriend, 16-year-old Clare Markwell, with lower limb injuries.

Police said the car the three were travelling in veered off Malchi Nine Mile Road about 4pm and collided with a tree.

Natalea used Facebook to thank everyone for their "absolutely overwhelming" messages of support and asked people to "flood Facebook" with his "weird-arse, crazy, loveable, cheeky, charming uniqueness."

"It has become so incredibly clear there is not a single person who has met Hamish who hasn't been touched by him," she said.

"He is someone you just cannot forget.

"He is my boy and he is amazing."

Hamish Summers-Lawrie in the Intensive Care Unit at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Contributed

Natalea added: "If I can ask one more thing....no crying!

"We want him to pull through and prove them all wrong - get back to us - get back to being Hamish.

"So lots and lots of positive stuff.

"Good memories and lots of smiles.

"Send me your photos and share them with the world. Hamish is one Angel that we all need to stay with us."

The tragic passing of Kyi was also at the forefront of Natalea's thoughts.

"My heart goes out to Kyi's family," she said.

"I cannot imagine if I had received the same news at my door last night.

"A young life taken too soon. Let's hope there will not be another one.

"My love to everyone."

Natalea said the medical team at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital informed on Tuesday that "every part of Hamish's brain has been damaged."

"There is bleeding and bruising everywhere and because of this there is not much they can do surgically," she said.

"All they can do is keep him under heavy sedation and on life support and keep his body as healthy and pain free as possible."

Today Natalea said there were some positive signs last night.

"Hamish had a good night.

"They cleaned him up a bit and washed his hair so he looks a bit better."

Hamish Summers-Lawrie carries his cousin Boey Forester in happier times. Contributed

Based in Rockhampton, Natalea is a well-liked jockey among Queensland's racing fraternity.

She is best-known for her work ethic, willingness to travel long distances regularly to ride at race meetings, as well as her drive to overcome injuries and ongoing medical complications which have plagued her riding career.

That strong work ethic is something Natalea has always tried to instill in Hamish and he'd heeded her advice.

READ: Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

Hamish previously worked as a barrier attendant with Rockhampton Jockey Club and currently works in that capacity with Mackay Turf Club.

The MTC extended its thoughts via social media, saying "Nat rides at MTC and Hamish is one of our barrier attendants.

"Please send your prayers and healing energy to Hamish to pull through this.

"Our thoughts are with you, Nat & Hamish."